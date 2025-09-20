Why you should do the reverse plank exercise for greater shoulder, core and back strength
The plank is one of the most common isometric holds that people do to develop core strength. However, an even better exercise is the reverse plank hold. Learn how to do it, and what its benefits are
While the efficacy of the basic plank hold is often questioned, given the sheer number of plank variations, one of its best replacements often goes under the radar—the reverse plank. It is one of the most underrated isometric holds, with very easy progressions, and has a host of advantages that makes it worth adding to the list of regular exercises to do. For experienced fitness enthusiasts, the reverse plank represents the better go-to isometric core hold.
Much of this is down to the number of muscles that this exercise works. The conventional plank has more variations: marching planks, kettlebell drags, mountain climbers, and so on; the plank also works the shoulders due to how it’s done in a push up position. The reverse plank, on the other hand, hits a lot of the posterior chain muscles, as the body is held up by the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back, along with the shoulders and the hip flexors (the big bonus of this hold). There are other neglected parts of the back that also get activated in this hold, like the rhomboids, the erector spinae and the middle traps.