How to turn your home into a gym with just one kettlebell and 5 great workouts

Kettlebell training has come a long way over the last few years. Part of the reason could be the pandemic, when people realised that just this one piece of equipment could turn into a whole gym if used smartly. Part of the reason is that functional training becoming more important even in regular gyms. And of course, a third reason is social media, where kettlebell experts have found an audience for the kind of training they do.

In fact, I wrote a story for Lounge three years ago that focused on kettlebell-only training, so it’s time to update that list with another “workouts of the month" with a little twist: only a single kettlebell will be needed for every workout.

Maximilian’s 30-minute workout

After following many fitness experts, MaximilianMoves seems to be the best page for kettlebell workouts. While the comment section on his posts are full of doubts about whether his body is built entirely on kettlebell exercises, it is just wise to focus on how incredibly good his work is. With over 600,000 followers on Instagram, Maximilian’s videos are becoming very popular and there is good reason to follow him.

It was tough to choose one video from his collection, but the one below, which he recommends to do for 30 minutes, is perfect if you want to find out what a kettlebell workout looks and feels like.

There are five exercises to be done for six minutes each with a single kettlebell. In his caption, he defines the exercises from the first being for “Power (kettlebell swings & explosive lifts)", the second for rotational strength and core control, the third is an isometric holds for the joints, the fourth “mobility flows (move pain-free)" and the fifth a “slow muscle builder (controlled hypertrophy)".

Also Read How to master the drop jump and work with gravity to increase your strength and speed

It sounds complicated and not beginner friendly but that doesn’t mean one can’t start off with this routine with way lighter weights. Get used to a light kettlebell and push on from there.If you’re into something simpler, then try this one exercise from the same creator.

Alex Crockford’s 35-minute kettlebell muscle-building workout

Alex Crockford’s page is a repository of some brilliant workout videos, especially exercises that require minimal equipment and space. This particular workout operates on a 40-seconds-on, 20-seconds-off format and starts with a nice short warm-up, followed by the main routine which is around half an hour long.

Crockford takes time to teach the moves in the first set of the three that will be attempted, including technique, especially because kettlebell training involves a lot of hip work. He starts off with kettlebell cleans, moves into swings, and then RDLs. This gives you a gist of what to expect in this workout.

For those who might need to feel as if they’re lifting, this demands the exact amount of effort if not more. It comes equipped with a finisher set of push-ups and jump squats, and ends with a nice stretching routine.

Oli McCann’s 15-minute upper body workout

Some days are just upper body days, and for that there’s this 15-minute drill that can be done as a standalone workout, or at the start or end of a longer workout. It’s done in a 30-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off format and hits every muscle, including some good core work as well, with planks and drags and rotations.I’ve used this one as a warm-up and could surely feel more prepared for the remaining workout. If one round isn’t enough, then do it twice.

Also Read What is the Khaos push-up routine and what makes it a great full body workout

Juice & Toya’s 20-minute full body workout

The deadlift and catch, the drop squat-plus-curl, and lots of other fun exercises are part of this routine from Juice & Toya. Although it’s not marketed as a single kettlebell workout, it still is one, and it has a lot of high energy moves done in an even shorter tabata format of 20-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off. That’s what makes this one such a favourite if you want to sweat it out, plus it is divided into muscle groups which keeps that hypertrophy goal in mind as well.

Daniel PT’s kettlebell abs workout

If it’s only the core you want to target, then Daniel PT replaces his usual high-octane workouts with a calmer more focussed abs workout using a single kettlebell. With easy moves like drops to the side and some drags, he introduces a couple of tough variations of the Russian twist for the main challenge, along with some leg raises. A really good abs workout if you’re looking for one, and can also be used at the end of a workout.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator, writer and podcaster.

Also Read How to strengthen your lower back and glutes and avoid injuries with back extensions