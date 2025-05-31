How to turn your home into a gym with just one kettlebell and 5 great workouts
Sometimes all you need is one kettlebell in order to get fit and strong. We suggest how with five great workouts
Kettlebell training has come a long way over the last few years. Part of the reason could be the pandemic, when people realised that just this one piece of equipment could turn into a whole gym if used smartly. Part of the reason is that functional training becoming more important even in regular gyms. And of course, a third reason is social media, where kettlebell experts have found an audience for the kind of training they do.
In fact, I wrote a story for Lounge three years ago that focused on kettlebell-only training, so it’s time to update that list with another “workouts of the month" with a little twist: only a single kettlebell will be needed for every workout.