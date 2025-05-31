How to turn your home into a gym with just one kettlebell and 5 great workouts

The deadlift and catch, the drop squat-plus-curl, and lots of other fun exercises are part of this routine from Juice & Toya. Although it’s not marketed as a single kettlebell workout, it still is one, and it has a lot of high energy moves done in an even shorter tabata format of 20-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off. That’s what makes this one such a favourite if you want to sweat it out, plus it is divided into muscle groups which keeps that hypertrophy goal in mind as well.