How to eliminate shoulder pain and increase your mobility and flexibility with the lat smash exercise
The lat smash is an exercise that not too many people know about. However, this is one that you must learn if you want to say bye bye to shoulder pain
There are certain exercises that you see people do in the gym every day. Then there are the exercises which are rarely seen, but are still quite popular. Finally, there are those which you will never see anyone do, like the subject of this article: the lat (latissimus dorsi) smash.
The primary reason for this seems to be that the lat smash is not considered a “body-building" muscles, nor is it an explosive exercise which would crank up the heart rate for cardio. It is a maintenance exercise for one of the most active muscle groups in the body. They ensure that you are more flexible, agile, and do not suffer from shoulder pain.