5 best unilateral lower body workouts

Bench step overs: You can use a bench, a box, or maybe a stepper for this plyometric exercise that will help with both your stability and agility. Place yourself parallel to the bench with the front leg on the bench and the back leg on the floor—basically an elevated lunge position. The next step is to explode off the back leg and land on the other side of the bench and keep going from one side to the other as long as you can.