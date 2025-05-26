Clear gels, massage boots, sleep masks, here's hi-tech gear for quick recovery
SummaryIn the last few years, the exercise world has seen real innovation in nutrition, recovery and activity tracking. Lounge rounds up some of the latest gear that's got fitness enthusiasts giving a big thumbs up
New equipment and machines keep showing up in gyms and the Internet from time to time. That has been the case since before you or I were around and will likely continue to till the end of time. Despite all the new additions, the best exercise equipment till date remain the timeless barbell, dumbbell, free weights, pull-up bars and skipping rope. The real innovation in the exercise world, so to speak, has been in nutrition, recovery and activity tracking.