Clear gels, massage boots, sleep masks, here's hi-tech gear for quick recovery

PNEUMATIC COMPRESSION SLEEVES

You've probably seen footballers and cricketers relaxing in black puffed up leg sleeves. These are the pneumatic compression leg recovery systems that were first made famous by Normatec. In the beginning, they were used exclusively in recovery and rehab rooms of big sports teams but today they are everywhere. Even the sports massage therapist that visits my friend in Mumbai has a pair and offers his clients a session in these for a small fee. I have been using a pair of Normatec sleeves for four years now and can vouch for their effectiveness. While these pneumatic compression systems are used for warm-up as well, I find they are best used after a session of sport or exercise. The legs feel much lighter and less painful by the time the session is done. This recovery gear uses dynamic air pressure to deliver a massage. You can set the duration and choose from seven intensity levels. It also has a preset that helps you sleep. There are attachments to massage your arms and hips as well. Therabody, the makers of the popular Theragun, also offer a leg recovery system and there are already plenty of knock-offs on the market at half the price.