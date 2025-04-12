Why you need to master the push press for stronger shoulders
SummaryOne of the key exercises for stronger shoulders is the overhead press. But if you want to take the exercise up to another level, then you need to master the push press. Lounge tells you how
The shoulder press is part of the holy grail of upper body exercises. It is a foundational move from which many other exercises emerge, all with the aim of giving you wider, stronger, and bigger shoulders. One might think that the shoulder press does not have a worthy competitor, but if there is one which comes very close and might even be better for some fitness enthusiasts, then it is the push press.
In a 2022 story for Lounge titled How To Master The Shoulder Press For Greater Strength, where I wrote about the various kinds of shoulder presses and what they do, I also touched upon the push press. But this is a more detailed discussion on the exercise and why it should be given as much importance as the conventional overhead press. The push press is exactly the same move but with an explosive ending, where the athlete produces more power using their feet to lift more weight and learn a technique that will help them perform more complicated lifts.