Why you need to master the push press for stronger shoulders

So once the problem of choice is solved, it comes down to ability. The equipment used is the same in both exercises so that isn’t really a problem. The overhead press is pretty basic—stand with a regular stance and use either dumbbells or a barbell to lift up from an upper chest level. The push press though, is where the other important joint groups join the party. First of them are the knees. And the first step of progression in learning this is to just hold the bar at the starting point of a conventional press and then take very small dips. The key here is to not fall too ahead or extend the back. Engaging the core is important in this case. You can also start with a dip and hold, just to get used to the involvement of the knee in the move.