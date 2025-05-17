What is the Khaos push-up routine and what makes it a great full body workout
SummaryThe Khaos push-up routine is all the rage online. We try it out to see exactly how effective it is, and whether you should make it a part of your fitness routine
Every once in a while, an exercise will catch fire on social media, for either the sheer number of people who are doing it, or because of intense debates about whether it works or not. The most recent one is the khaotic push-up, named after the person who apparently invented and popularised it.
It all started with a couple of videos uploaded by popular YouTube channel That’s Good Money nine months ago. Dedicated to “videos of calisthenics practitioners doing workout routines, challenges and competitions", the channel uploaded a 35-second ‘short’ titled The best 150 push up routine ever created to build strength and endurance. It currently stands at 47 million views. It then added longer versions of the creator—Khaos—explaining what the push-up is all about.