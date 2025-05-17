What is the Khaos push-up routine and what makes it a great full body workout

Where Khaos has struck gold is in the progression: the order of push-ups go from easier to tougher variations. It also promotes body coordination, which is one of the main motivators when it comes to learning variations with all the limbs moving in sync. The legs are working, the core is working and the upper body is doing a lot of lifting as well. The fact that one rep is actually 10 is also clever, because the one rep actually feels like 10. If you’re someone who follows full-body splits, this is a great way to set up the body for compound lifts. As a standalone workout, hitting 25-40 reps should feel like a full workout.