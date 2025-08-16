How to gain hamstring strength and lower body flexibility with the single-leg Romanian deadlift
One of the best ways to strengthen your hamstrings and gain better balance and flexibility is to master the single-leg Romanian deadlift. Learn the exercise with this step by step guide
The conventional deadlift allows a higher bend on the knee while focussing on strength and power. The Romanian deadlift (RDL) is all about the hip hinge, with certain sections of the fitness community also encouraging that the athlete let the bar drop further away from the toes for a more prominent stretch in the hamstrings.
This way, the exercise turns the hamstring into the primary mover, aiding the body’s flexibility and increasing the amount of load they can take. Because the hamstrings are so important in accelerating and decelerating, this can be a gamechanger even if you’re just playing a sport casually.All of which means that the RDL is a great exercise on its own, switching the conventional deadlift’s focus on the lower back to the hamstrings and glutes.