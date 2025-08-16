This is especially important if you have a clearly weaker side due to a former injury or other issues. Luka Hocevar, who is one of the most popular trainers in the US due to his work with top NFL and NBA athletes, suggests doing this to make sure you are getting the most from your SLRDL. “I won’t be able to create as much force output, drive as much force into the ground, and have as much tension on the muscle if I have stability issues. So to create as much force and go heavier on this, just add a support," he says in his video on the exercise.