Fitness: To run fast, practice slow running
SummaryRunning at a slow, easy pace during training has many benefits including improved endurance and reduced risk of injuries
Just about a decade ago, popular wisdom in the running world for anyone looking to get faster used to be “nobody gets faster by running slow" and “to run fast, train fast". That’s no longer the case now as running science, training and nutrition have evolved. Running coaches and experienced runners across the world say that the secret to improving your pace and speed is to run slow while training. While you still have to do the tempo runs and the excruciating interval runs as part of your training, slow and easy runs ought to constitute the bulk of your running training.