Fitness: To run fast, practice slow running

Exactly what volume of your training should be made up of slow runs depends on your coach, duration of training, distance and time goal. However, the general trend now is that 80% of your runs should be easy or at a slow and easy pace, says Venugopal. For Kosmic Fitness' Arora, this number hovers between 80%-90%. And how can you find out what is your ideal slow pace? If you prefer a simplistic method, one can identify his or her easy pace by running a minute slower than their 5km pace, says Arora. “If someone runs 5km in 30 minutes, their easy run pace should be close to 7 minutes per km," he says. Another simple way is by maintaining a conversational pace. “It is the speed where you can freely converse with a fellow runner. In many cases this could be around a minute or more slower than your marathon pace," says Venugopal.