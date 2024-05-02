Running the TCS World 10k Bengaluru during a heatwave
The TCS World 10k Bengaluru on Sunday was a tough race that took place in heatwave conditions. A runner describes how it felt to participate
The latest edition of the TCS World 10k Bengaluru, held on 28 April, had a completely new route, including a new starting point and a new finish line; this was probably due to the ongoing general elections. TCS World 10k Bengaluru (promoted by the same company that does the Tata Mumbai Marathon and Delhi Half Marathon) is often considered as India’s biggest 10km race. This year, 28,600 runners participated in the race.