Nawang Tsering: How a Zanskari emerged as a world class trail runner
SummaryEarlier this month, Nawang Tsering, a serial ultramarathon champion from Zanskar, participated in his first trail running race in Thailand and surprised everyone
At the start line of the 100km category of the Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB on 7 December, Nawang Tsering was a bundle of nerves. There were far too many unknowns that he would have to contend with over the next few hours.The ultra race in Thailand was his first outside India. Besides, he had never taken part in an ultramarathon in the past, nor did he have the experience of running on trails.
The way things finished, it’s hard to believe that a little over two months ago, Tsering was a road runner. His time of 12 hours 24 minutes was just 14 minutes off an overall top-10 place and faster than a number of runners from professional teams. He finished 12th out of over 900 runners, 10th among men and sixth in his age group (men, 20-34 years).