Nawang Tsering: How a Zanskari emerged as a world class trail runner

With no ITRA points under him (runners collect these points based on their performance in different races approved by the International Trail Running Association), Tsering had to start his race in the second wave at the back of the pack, and spent a long time getting past other runners. The steep uphills tested him, as did the hot, humid weather. He had soon separated from another Indian runner, Shabbir Hussain, and set off on his own. By the 44km mark, he had broken into the top-15 of the race.“All I had in mind was to get to the finish, given all that was invested in me. Now that I know what to expect, I want to go back next year and put in a better performance," he says.