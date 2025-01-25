Fitness: do these lateral raise variations for strong shoulders
SummaryThe lateral raise is one of the most important exercises to add muscle to your shoulders. Here are four variations that will help you gain strength and cut out injuries
Some exercises will never go out of fashion. They are proven, easy to learn, and effective. Lateral raises fall into that category. Mainly a shoulder exercise where the weights are raised using the arms from a regular stance out to the sides, it works the lateral deltoids—muscles that start at the peak of the shoulder and run down in a trail to the biceps. Raises can be done on push or pull days, depending on how it fits your split.
Like every other foundational exercise, the lateral raise too has variations that will help you learn more about your body; little tweaks to the basic exercise to make it more comfortable and, at times, even more effective. These are four variations of the lateral raise.