Master these shoulder blade flexibility techniques for better shoulder strength and overall workout effectiveness

Take something as simple as a push-up. Most people attempting one will focus on the position of the hips, the distance between the arms, how the fingers are planted, and the flaring of the elbow as they go from a high plank position and lower themselves to the floor. What often gets overlooked is the way the shoulder blades are moving. A push-up incorporates both the retraction and protraction of the shoulder blades, just like a lot of other exercises do. Which makes it important to know how to utilise your shoulder blades’ range of motion (ROM).

“Protraction and retraction are two movements of the scapula, also known as the shoulder blades, that are responsible for forward and backward motion. Protraction moves the scapula forward and to the sides of the body. Retraction pulls the scapula back and towards the spine. Think retract = reach back and protract = push forward,” says a Back Muscle Solution article titled Scapular Retraction And Protraction: Exercises, Muscles Worked, & More. That is the simplest explanation of the move, and while the body naturally does this, there are times when consciously protracting or retracting the blades make exercises better.

In the push-up for example, while it is not strictly demanded, retracting the blades is imperative to go through the full ROM. That would mean when taking the high plank position, there is a conscious decision to separate the blades or push them away from each other, which makes leaning into the palms easier. It also, due to the slight curve of the upper back, makes it easier to engage the core and not have it collapse a little at the start of the exercise.

You could also consider the deadlift for another example. In this case you cannot let the shoulder blades retract when you lower the bar because it would round the back. Instead, the shoulder blades must be kept in a slight protraction—i.e. engaged—to make sure the weight is being carried by the upper back, with the load eventually travelling to the lower back while standing up during the deadlift.

It sounds simple, but sometimes it’s difficult to be mindful of the movement, especially if you’re a beginner. But there are exercises which will make the logic of the movement easier to grasp. For this, start off with the floor exercise versions before moving onto resistance bands and more.

The simplest one would be wall planks using your elbows. So stand up, put your elbows on a wall as if planking, and then push the wall away to feel the blades separate. There will be a feeling of an upper back stretch, or a creation of space there. Then bring the shoulder blades back together until you reach a position where your spine is straight. Keep doing this and learn the feeling.

Then add the bands. Begin with the pull-apart, which is pulling the band apart from both sides (make sure it’s a long band, and light) and then returning to the starting position. Next, attach it to a fixed point, and do one-armed protractions.

Another great way to use a long band is to keep it behind you at shoulder height and then grip it before throwing out a slow one armed punch. This would be a unilateral move and will also help you find out if one of your sides has a tight scapula.

You can learn this by attaching a grip to a cable machine (you can also use a mid-back row machine if there is access). The key is in holding onto the grip with both hands and being far away for the weight to be in constant tension.

Then pull in the shoulder blades, hold, and then let the blades retract and hold there. It’s the most partial of movements but will teach you how to activate and deactivate your shoulder blades, which is an integral part of perfecting your technique for any exercise. Lying down YTWs are another excellent way to understand the movement. And the one handed dumbbell row also needs you to retract at the end and then tense up the shoulder blades into a protracted finish.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.

The protraction part—of pulling the shoulder blades together is top of the list in getting your posture right as well. That ability to not let the upper back collapse and hold together is what leads to an upright, confident walk. There is no point in having a strong, muscular chest if one is not able to hold it all up with the strength of the spine. Understanding the movement of the shoulder blades is the key to getting the most out of your workouts.