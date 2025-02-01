Fitness: Fix rounded shoulders and improve your posture with these exercises
SummaryGiven how much time we spend hunched up over a phone or a laptop, rounded shoulders are becoming a problem. Here are some easy exercises that can fix it
It’s like an epidemic of bad posture, of rounded shoulders. It’s is probably the most common postural defect in the modern day of mobile phones and computer screens. That is why everyone is shaking their shoulders at the desk after an hour. Or getting that feeling of a stitch in the upper back, radiating through the shoulder blades.
There is much about shoulder health that is not well known to most people. Yet, if you are suffering from rounded shoulders, it can be worked upon and fixed. This can be done through a selection of exercises that involve strength training, mobility, increasing muscle size, rotator cuff movements and other joint health measures. And while bad posture may not be just because of one’s shoulders, they play a large role.