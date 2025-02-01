I do these every day before touching the weights in the gym. The benefits are many. You can do them sitting or standing, it doesn’t really matter, but there are some thumb rules to get it right (even when it looks like a fairly simple exercise). Basically, all you need to do is to raise your hands up together while in contact with the wall. Start with your shoulders flush up against the wall, and make sure that the head, upper back, and glutes are also touching the wall. Raise up, hold, bring down, using the friction with the wall as your resistance.