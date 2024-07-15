How to build six pack abs with a 10-minute workout
SummaryIf you've always wanted a strong core and six pack abs, you can achieve it by building your own ten-minute workout. Lounge tells you how
Some muscle groups have a set way of being exercised at the gym. Chest day, for example, will always include some push-ups, bench presses at different angles, some chest flyes, and possibly the chest press machine. Back day will always consist of pulls and rows and deadlift variations, and even legs day is easy to figure out when you know your lunges, squats, and extensions.
It’s the abs that can pose a problem. With hundreds of exercises, variations and formulas, it is difficult to figure out what works and what doesn’t, especially because the results take a longer time to show than is the case with other muscle groups.
Over the past decade, I must have tried many core exercise variations with varying results, depending on time available, access to equipment and the goal of the workout. Having trained under coaches who come from callisthenics and functional training, to training with boxers and purely body-builders and athletes from various sport, I have realised that there is a simple way to figure out your own new core workout, every time you plan to do one!