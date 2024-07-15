How to build six pack abs with a 10-minute workout

“What people seem to be afraid of (hanging ab exercises) are actually also beginner exercises because you can do them with the support of a dip bar as well. The pullup bar is a progression. What is special about them is that you can isolate the abs here because you don’t use the upper body and the momentum it can generate while you are doing, for example, a V-up," says Kunal Mahour, who is a five-time national level callisthenics athlete and has also coached me for a year. He now runs the AlphaNation Callisthenics Club in Pune and shared his ab workout exercises.