From wine with vinegar to Gatorade, the strange history of the evolution of sports drinks
Long before branded hydration powders, athletes drank wine with vinegar, chewed dates, and sipped on saltpeter. Here’s how sports drinks went from ash to science
It would be almost unthinkable nowadays to consume salted and diluted wine before participating in an athletic event. And yet, a mixture of wine and vinegar was one of the first attempts to create a sports drink. It was a potion evolved from a more rudimentary mixture of water, herbs and honey. An even older form of performance drink was apparently a suggestion from Galen, an ancient Greek physician in the 2nd-3rd century CE. His formula was to eat dates and a plant-ash solution.