There can be only so much one can do in the gym, but it is this very repetitive routine that can bring the best out of exercising. Familiarity with exercises makes technique better, but there are times when you need to break out of your comfort zone and rotate your lifts. Breaking a set pattern has its own advantages, especially when it comes to primary lifts: bench presses, squats, overhead press, deadlifts, lat pull downs and so on. Unless going to the gym is a big part of one’s routine, these lifts have a ceiling when it comes to pushing and pulling weight, with the body needing greater resistance to challenge itself.

This is where most auxiliary or secondary lifts come in. You can call it preparatory lifts as well, which is different from a warm-up, but mimics the same kind of movement or activates the same muscles. Due to their supposedly secondary role in the usual split, it’s not always possible to give them the same kind of attention.

It’s tough to give your all in a set of pull-ups when you know you need to preserve some fuel for an upcoming lat pull-downs. It is this pre-planning of the workout in the mind that has to be broken up once in a while, and using secondary lifts as the main lift is the starting point.

“There are three ways to get stronger, the maximal effort method, the repeated effort method, and the dynamic effort method, with the maximal effort method being the most effective because of improved neuromuscular coordination, motor unit recruitment, and synchronisation. Still, the ME method isn't without its problems. If you take a compound lift with a high neurological demand like the deadlift, clean, or even bench press, and keep lifting at this percentage week after week, eventually you're going to stop getting stronger, and might even start to regress," states an excellent article in T-Nation, titled Rotating Your Lifts for New Levels of Strength.

Here are the five lifts I have used over the last six months as my core lifts, which are rotated every other week. There are many more, but these are the easiest to learn and for the most popular muscle-groups.

Dead start good mornings: There is so much focus on the deadlift and the lat pull-down on back day, that we tend to forget the benefits of good mornings. Even more when they are done with weights, either seated or standing. It hits the same muscles as the deadlift: hamstrings, glutes, the back and more importantly the hip extensors which are very useful in functional activities. With the focus on racking the weight on the upper back, there is the added advantage of not overworking the lower back.

Single-arm dumbell overhead press: This is probably best explained with the sheer difference in how much you can load a barbell overhead press against a single-arm overhead press. Lifting anything more than 30kg on the barbell in a two-handed press can be difficult, but lifting even 20kg with one arm for 4-5 reps can be much more rewarding.

It can also be a safer lift because the arm can move to rack the joints in a safe shoulder position before lifting for each rep, unlike the barbell, which locks movement of the joints in a particular trajectory. The single-arm overhead press is a gamechanger. Just learn how to rack the weight in front of you rather than on the side at the starting point.

Bulgarian split squats: This is not the first time the Bulgarian split squat has been mentioned in this fitness column, and it won’t be the last. It is the ultimate replacement for squats, and the loading with dumbbells on the side of the body with the arms means you don’t risk a tweak in the spine. It hits everything, from the glutes to the hams and of course, the coveted quadriceps. Pair this with reverse lunges, and you’ve beaten the dependence on squats.

Weighted dips and pullups: Despite going to the gym for years now, I am not a big fan of the bench press. Whether it’s dumbbells or the barbell, the fear factor of losing grip, of making sure there is someone to spot me, and the ceiling in terms of how many reps and how much weight I can lift has pushed me into making the dip my core lift on chest days.

There is a degree of safety that pulling up my body on a dip machine offers over lifting weights above my chest. And there is the added benefit of the triceps getting pumped. The added challenge of wrapping a belt around the waist and through a plate to lift along with the bodyweight, makes this exercise even tastier and less intimidating. It also hits the lower chest, something that most core chest press exercises do not. Add the same exact elements to a pull-up, which is harder to master, and will make your other back lifts stronger.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.