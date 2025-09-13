Why you need to master secondary lifts to get better results from strength training
When it comes to strength training, it is easy to enter a comfort zone with the same exercises. However, unless you master secondary lifts, your strength will plateau and your muscles won't grow. Here is what you need to do gain more strength
There can be only so much one can do in the gym, but it is this very repetitive routine that can bring the best out of exercising. Familiarity with exercises makes technique better, but there are times when you need to break out of your comfort zone and rotate your lifts. Breaking a set pattern has its own advantages, especially when it comes to primary lifts: bench presses, squats, overhead press, deadlifts, lat pull downs and so on. Unless going to the gym is a big part of one’s routine, these lifts have a ceiling when it comes to pushing and pulling weight, with the body needing greater resistance to challenge itself.
This is where most auxiliary or secondary lifts come in. You can call it preparatory lifts as well, which is different from a warm-up, but mimics the same kind of movement or activates the same muscles. Due to their supposedly secondary role in the usual split, it’s not always possible to give them the same kind of attention.