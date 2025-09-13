There can be only so much one can do in the gym, but it is this very repetitive routine that can bring the best out of exercising. Familiarity with exercises makes technique better, but there are times when you need to break out of your comfort zone and rotate your lifts. Breaking a set pattern has its own advantages, especially when it comes to primary lifts: bench presses, squats, overhead press, deadlifts, lat pull downs and so on. Unless going to the gym is a big part of one’s routine, these lifts have a ceiling when it comes to pushing and pulling weight, with the body needing greater resistance to challenge itself.