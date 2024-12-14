Strength training : The best way to combat muscle loss from aging
SummaryIt is only natural to loe muscle mass as one gets older. However, this process can be delayed substantially with the help of weight training. Here's what you need to do
A colleague said during breakfast one day that he wanted to start working out because he had just turned 40-years-old and had started seeing visible decline in muscle-mass. This is someone who had hardly worked out in the past, so a decline must have felt more jarring than amongst those who do workout.
In fact, this is a natural decline, known as sarcopenia, which starts among men after the age of 30, at a rate 3-5% per decade, and sometimes even faster. The silver lining is that all that is lost is not lost forever though, but it will only come back with effort and planning.