Strength training : The best way to combat muscle loss from aging

This pathway is also called the mTOR pathway. I wrote about how the consuming of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) can help improve this in an earlier Lounge piece titled, Why Branched-Chain Amino Acids Are Vital For Your Fitness Training. The fact that losing teeth and being unable to chew food to break down protein we consume can affect this pathway right at the start. So muscle loss in old-age can start with that, leading to a breakdown in the cycle of synthesis. There is overwhelming research that the lack of exercise leads to a drop in metabolic rate, which means a higher risk of obesity and other issues like type 2 diabetes.