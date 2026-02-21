The best exercise for arms days: Why you need to master the preacher curl for stronger, bigger biceps

The preacher curl is a staple exercise when it comes to arms workout. The best part about it is just how easily it can be tweaked in multiple ways for greater or lesser difficulty. Depending on the time under tension, the weight load, rep pattern, and range of motion while performing the exercise, the preacher curl has something for everyone. But it would be a waste to perform just its most conventional form. It is a classic biceps exercise, but it needs a modern twist to stay interesting.

First, it’s good to know the right technique to master the conventional form. In case you didn’t know, the preacher curl can be done in two ways: on a machine with an in-built pulley and weights—that can be changed just like in a cable machine, and on a stand with the EZ bar in which you load weights on your own. I prefer the old school one because it’s easier to make adjustments to the grip and align the body comfortably rather than have a fixed range which a machine would follow.

Also Read | Do these exercises to activate your nervous system before every workout

“The preacher curl is a biceps curl performed with your upper arms supported on an angled pad. That support reduces momentum and cheating, making it easier to isolate the biceps through a controlled range of motion. Use moderate loads, keep your upper arms glued to the pad, and focus on smooth reps and a full stretch… But preacher curls punish sloppy form. A few small errors can turn a great biceps builder into an elbow-wrecker or a half-rep ego lift,” writes strength and conditioning coach Garett Reid in an article on the exercise published on Set For Set.

The preacher curl is a favourite because it is easy to isolate the biceps while giving it enough support to not fail when your arm is fully extended. In case your gym does not have a preacher curl machine, then you can easily use the bench and place it at an angle high enough to do a standing preacher curl.

It’s not always necessary to sit while doing this exercise. I prefer being in a quarter squat while curling, and it allows me to protect my back better and use the legs as a foundation. During the last few reps, this can help you add a minimal swing with a back and forth movement triggered by the feet to pull in some more weight as well.

Also Read | 3 great quick gym workouts for when your short on time

So the bench press preacher curl—usually performed one arm at a time with a dumbbell—is the first variation to learn, because it teaches you the exercise without any equipment dependency. The next one is rolling the bench over to the cable machine and doing the same. The other option to do this is to get into a deep squat, wedge the elbows into the nook of the knees and then use the cable to curl. This is one of the most effective variations of the exercise.

Hammer preacher curls are also helpful in breaking a plateau when it comes to an exercise that is so important for the overall development for the arms. Hammer curls add thickness to the bicep, working the outer side. It uses a different grip but using the preacher support can make you break through your maximum loads and add a few tough reps at the end of a set.

There are some advanced moves here too for those who want to experiment more with arm training. A resistance band and a kettlebell or a bar is needed for this one. Sometimes kettlebells might not cut it when it comes to giving the biceps enough stimulus, which means you need to get creative. So latch a resistance band on the preacher stand, loop it into the kettlebell and do a two-handed waiter curl or a one-handed preacher curl. This also makes sure there is enough resistance during the eccentric phase of the exercise.

Reverse curls on the preacher machine are also a lot of fun. Usually done with cables, this adds a new support on the triceps which means it is harder to fail and one can lift more. There is an added advantage to this. Reverse curls is a unique exercise which makes sure your flexor and extensor strength is being worked on. The healthier these two are, the healthier your elbows get. And healthy elbows mean more power during arm lifts. It’s a win-win, so get on that preacher curl machine and make the most of it.