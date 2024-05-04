7 great warm weather workouts

May is here and it doesn’t take much to sweat in these heatwave conditions. It does take a lot though, to make it all the way to the gym and get a workout in. However, the effort you put in will always be worth your while—this extends to putting in an extra set even when you’re sweating profusely.

It is important to make the right workout choices to coincide with the weather. You may want to keep your workouts shorter, and that is absolutely ok. However, you will also have to make sure you don’t rest too much between sets. Timing becomes even more important when the day is dictated by the temperature.

With all this in mind, here are five workouts for the month of May which hit the sweet spot of blending in enough exercises and getting enough rest. Additionally, none of these workouts are too long. They are a mix of exercises that can be done in the gym, with minimum to no equipment.

Caroline Girvan’s IRON series 30-minute full body workout: This is one is for building muscle, and especially attractive for those who like a full body workout with a really good progression. Each exercise is to be performed for 60 seconds, with a 30-second between exercises. For the workout, Girvan uses 10kg, 15kg, and 20kg dumbbells. So this isn’t just another basic workout. It will test you, and it’s entirely worth it. Girvan’s YouTube channel is so good you should try completing her 30-day routines.

Oliver Sjostrom’s 40-minute full body home workout (no equipment):It’s only fair to provide a no-equipment equivalent of the full body workout above. Sjostrom’s workout includes a warm up and cool down and is 10 minutes longer than the one above. The exercises are to be performed for 45 seconds each, with a shorter, 15 second rest in-between. Considering the fact that there are no weights, the shorter rest time seems like a fair deal. This one is another really good burner, which should burn around 400-500 calories, according to Sjostrom.

Anna Engelschall’s 40-minute legs and abs workout (no equipment): I love pairing legs and abs work, especially when the exercises are laid out as well as they are by Engelschall, whose YouRube fitness channel is called Growing Annanas and has more than 5 million subscribers. This one is intense with very little rest as well, but there are plenty of slow tempo versions of exercises.

Daniel P.T.’s 40-minute compact full body resistance band workout: This workout does such a fantastic job of proving why resistance bands should be number one in your list of accessories to invest in for your fitness journey. You could choose a light band or mix and match if you have multiple long bands, according to the difficulty of the exercise. Daniel P.T. has a really good long band series of workouts as well which can be found on his channel.

30-minute mini resistance band glutes workout: There’s a reason Fitness KayKay’s channel has had a steady increase in subscribers. And that is the fact that fitness is also about working the vanity muscles; and if that means doing a workout called “booty pump", then so be it. This one is for the mini resistance band owners but one could try doing it without a band as well, in slow, controlled ways. And then graduate to using a mini band. You could also manoeuvre the long band in a way it gives you resistance in certain exercises.

Heather Robertson’s power hour for cardio and strength: If you need a solid hour which has everything from a brilliant warmup, explosive bodyweight moves, as well as those with weights, and takes you through the paces without sounding over-enthusiastic, then this is the workout for you. The exercises involve 40 seconds of work, with 20 seconds of rest, but it’s not a bad idea to start off with 30 on and 30 off. It has a really good cooldown routine as well which you should not skip. Your hour starts now.

Breathe & Flow’s recovery day 40-minute yoga: The video says this is for athletes but if you want to look like one, you have to train like one. My recommendation is that you should end your week with this fantastic recovery video. Your muscles will thank you. You can also fit this in-between two workout days.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator, podcaster and writer.

