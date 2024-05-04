7 great warm weather workouts
SummaryThe smart way to workout is to choose the correct exercises for the weather conditions. Try these workouts for a great summer burn
May is here and it doesn’t take much to sweat in these heatwave conditions. It does take a lot though, to make it all the way to the gym and get a workout in. However, the effort you put in will always be worth your while—this extends to putting in an extra set even when you’re sweating profusely.
It is important to make the right workout choices to coincide with the weather. You may want to keep your workouts shorter, and that is absolutely ok. However, you will also have to make sure you don’t rest too much between sets. Timing becomes even more important when the day is dictated by the temperature.