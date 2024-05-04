7 great warm weather workouts

30-minute mini resistance band glutes workout: There’s a reason Fitness KayKay’s channel has had a steady increase in subscribers. And that is the fact that fitness is also about working the vanity muscles; and if that means doing a workout called “booty pump", then so be it. This one is for the mini resistance band owners but one could try doing it without a band as well, in slow, controlled ways. And then graduate to using a mini band. You could also manoeuvre the long band in a way it gives you resistance in certain exercises.