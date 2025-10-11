Muscle-ups: Always thought you wanted to try a muscle-up on the pull-ups bar but couldn’t? Then the pool can help. While not fully a muscle-up, pulling yourself in and out of the pool from the edge using the right technique feels exactly like a muscle-up. The only thing is, you won’t fully come out, but dip yourself back into the water and keep repeating for a few reps. The progression of this exercise is also easy: the deeper the pool, the tougher the muscle-up. The most challenging version would be to be in water deep enough for the feet to not touch the bottom and launch yourself towards the edge of the bar to muscle-up. Take this a step ahead by releasing the hands after the end of every rep.