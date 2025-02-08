Make a splash: How to make swimming a part of your fitness and workout routine
SummarySwimming can be used effectively alongside your workout for strength training, cardio work as well as post-exercise recovery. Here's how you can do this
You see athletes relaxing in swimming pools all the time. Sometimes entire teams do fitness pool sessions, with some top level footballers even installing bikes in pools. Swimming is clearly one of the best full body workouts, but it’s not the only thing one can do in a pool when it comes to fitness. There is a long-standing relationship between water and workouts. But while getting into pools is mostly seen as a leisure activity, one can turn it into a full-fledged gym if used cleverly.
It’s also not just about exercising. Getting into a pool after a workout too has many benefits. Acting as a great cooling down process, light pool work promotes muscle recovery and helps reduce soreness. But it’s more than just about feeling good. There is a chemistry behind this.