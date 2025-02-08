Make a splash: How to make swimming a part of your fitness and workout routine

Swimming as an activity is anyway about resistance training, but apart from doing swimming laps, one can add a whole range of other work. I am quite new to this myself, but the results are not bad. The other day, I did 10 breadths of a pool, swimming a total of just 150 metres and then ran 10 breadths while in the pool, covering a total distance of 300 metres. I ended every running lap with 30 calf raises in the pool, and my sports watch says I burnt 145 calories in a 30 minute workout with sufficient rest times. Imagine starting with a 30 minute weight-training session and ending it with half an hour in the pool, and the workout seems more complete.