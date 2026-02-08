Can AI replace your personal trainer?

In the autumn of 2023, Shruti Rajagopalan, a 37-year-old development sector professional from Bengaluru, was preparing for the Everest Base Camp and decided to work on her physical fitness. “Not a single trainer that suited me in my neighbourhood had time slots that worked for me. I tried scouting for a couple of months before I ran out of patience. Out of sheer desperation, I took matters in my hands and tried out Chat GPT for my workouts,” Rajagopalan recalls.

Entrepreneur Murali Balan, 47, is a data nerd and a runner. He was already experimenting with large language learning models and artificial intelligence (AI) for when an idea struck him — why not use AI to prepare for my marathon?

“Last August, I started using Chat GPT as my running coach. Before that I was paying ₹3,500 to get an email workout summary from a coach, without any conversations, post-run feedback or analysis of any kind. So, I uploaded all my running data from Garmin, stated my goals and asked AI to make me a training plan complete with strength training sessions. Plus, I was also able to have a conversation with the AI apps at my convenience without having to worry about making appointments et al." The best part, as Balan found out, was that he could upload details of his run after every training session on Chat GPT. "It gave me very detailed analyses. I then tried the same with Gemini AI. The analysis generated by Gemini is unparalleled, I am addicted to it,” confesses Balan, who splits time between Bengaluru and New Delhi.

AI EXPLAINS FITNESS CONCEPTS EASILY There’s no escaping AI anywhere anymore. You probably have a friend or two who have switched allegiance from Web MD to Chat GPT or Gemini and know of students who, instead of Google, are exclusively using AI for their assignments and research. AI is being increasingly used for counselling and mental health advice. It is also playing therapist, life coach, educator, nutritionist, medical expert, fitness trainer, running coach and more. AI has made information more accessible in a way that search engines like Google never could.

In the fields of medicine and healthcare, the direct question-and-answer format (in AI) helps patients understand concepts more easily and saves time in explaining basics, says Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO & executive director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. “AI applications that can help reduce administrative load, send reminders, or encourage adherence to lifestyle changes are very useful. These can save time for doctors and improve patient compliance,” he adds.

Though it was her Hail Mary in 2023, Rajagopalan says ChatGPT has worked out quite well for her. To this day, for four days a week, she still walks into her building gym in the evenings with her wireless earbuds, music and a workout plan on her phone. “It has been making decent training plans for me. It gives me exact logic as to why a certain exercise has been included and how I should increase the load and intensity incrementally. I’d thought that I needed a trainer to motivate me but turns out that I don’t. I really enjoy using Chat GPT,” she says.

Balan also likes AI-generated training plans for some of the same reasons that Rajagopalan cites. He enjoys the reasoning and data-based detailed post-run analysis that the models give him that very few coaches have the time or skills for. “When I started training for a full marathon, AI taught me about the importance of Zone 2 training and how building a base with slow runs is vital. It was like a Dummies Guide to Marathon Training. It had all the answers to all my questions,” says Balan.

People come to ChatGPT for health, fitness, and nutrition advice since it is quicker, easier to approach, and does not judge them. Many want low-cost advice that is accessible at any time and does not require appointments. “The clarity with which ChatGPT explains complex topics helps make wellness information more accessible. In these busy times, users appreciate getting instant conversational support in their self-care and lifestyle-improvement efforts,” explains Dr. Vinit Banga, director for neurology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad.

If used the right way, AI can be a powerful companion to your exercise and nutrition journey. “You can learn the rationale behind training principles, macros, and recovery protocols. AI tools can help you keep track of your progress, analyse trends, identify weak spots in consistency and aid in recovery. They can also create habit reminders, structured routines, or help change mindset with AI-driven prompts. All this can help you or your coach to make more efficient and quicker decisions,” says Spoorthi S, a fitness expert at Cult Fit.

AI FITNESS APPS CAN BE SYCOPHANTS However, while there are plenty of positives, the current AI models do have their limitations. Balan hit the wall at 24km but powered another 18km through sheer force of will to the finish line of his marathon last month. He is now considering working with a running coach who attends the sessions in person. “I need the feedback on form, running efficiency and other things that I can’t get from AI models,” says Balan, adding that he will still hit up Gemini for post-run data analysis. Rajagopalan feels she has hit a plateau in her fitness journey. She is considering returning to training under a fitness trainer to hit the next level.

From a professional standpoint, replacing a trainer or nutritionist with AI carries certain risks as these platforms do not have the capability to assess an individual's medical background, training history, biomechanics, recovery or biopsychosocial status. “AI cannot physically assess or examine physical attributes or pain patterns. It also lacks clinical reasoning which is needed for safe and personalised planning. Thus, AI-generated plans or programmes may lead to over- or under-training, poor exercise selection, increase injury risk especially in individuals with pre-existing conditions or improper techniques. While AI can be an educational resource, it cannot replace professional evaluation and supervision,” says Ankita Matondkar, associate consultant, department of sports medicine and rehabilitation, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

“AI models are somewhat sycophants. They tend to tell you what you want to hear because you are the one framing the questions. A coach can bring you back to reality immediately," concedes Balan. Ultimately, the safest and most effective fitness plans are those tailored by qualified professionals who can assess and modify programs based on your progress and address specific needs in real time, say doctors and fitness experts. "In sports medicine, personalisation and human insight is important for long-term health, safety and performance outcomes, says Matondkar.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

