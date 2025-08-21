Interval walking to creatine love, 6 fitness trends that are currently popular
We are half-way through 2025 and the trends that are dominating the fitness world are an interesting mix: Japanese interval walking is all the rage, creatine is everyone's favourite supplement, and Reformer Pilates is seeing a resurgence
These are exciting times in the world of fitness and recreational sports; new trends are emerging and powering brand new start-ups the world over. Yes, pickleball is a rage these days, and another racquet sport, padel, is hot on its heels attracting multimillion dollar investments the world over from big names no less, including top athletes such as footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero and tennis legend Andre Agassi. But that's not all. There are other exciting trends ranging from hybrid athletes to interval walking that have found good traction thus far this year. Also, some good old workout routines have made a strong comeback and there is one supplement that everyone is taking or talking about.