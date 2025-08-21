Interval walking to creatine love, 6 fitness trends that are currently popular

These are exciting times in the world of fitness and recreational sports; new trends are emerging and powering brand new start-ups the world over. Yes, pickleball is a rage these days, and another racquet sport, padel, is hot on its heels attracting multimillion dollar investments the world over from big names no less, including top athletes such as footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero and tennis legend Andre Agassi. But that's not all. There are other exciting trends ranging from hybrid athletes to interval walking that have found good traction thus far this year. Also, some good old workout routines have made a strong comeback and there is one supplement that everyone is taking or talking about.

Hybrid athlete: This is someone who includes both cardio and strength training in a single session. The running joke in the exercise world is that when someone is an average runner and not very good at weightlifting either, they become “hybrid athletes". However, given the success of Hyrox, which describes itself as the sport of fitness racing, and going by the large numbers of people who are signing up for these events, hybrid athletes are among the fastest growing communities in the world of sports and fitness. So much so that copy cat events are popping up the world over, including one by the fitness chain Cult called Cult Unbound. This trend is likely to keep growing.

Creatine: Performance enhancing substances are a strict no-no and while plenty of supplements promise you the world, there isn’t solid scientific evidence to show that they actually work wonders. However, there’s one white powder that’s completely legal, really works and helps you become faster and stronger in short bursts — creatine. It is the darling of the fitness world at the moment and is enjoying a spurt in popularity and usage. “Creatine can be useful in improving muscle strength and overall exercise performance. Creatine also helps improve muscle hydration, and thus, can help in increasing muscle volume," says Niyati Naik, clinical dietician at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Moreover, some recent studies have also linked mental health benefits to creatine usage even though the evidence isn’t high quality.

Strength Training: Strength training has grown so popular among gym goers, especially Gen Z, that several gyms have had to add equipment to meet the demand. In the west, the demand has been so robust that the once-popular treadmill and cardio zone are seeing little use these days. In India, however, while strength training is hot right now, cardio still remains the entry point into the active lifestyle, says Akshay Verma, co-founder of Fitpass, adding that among its 600,000 Gen Z users, 90% report doing strength training. Go on, crank out one rep of that shoulder press or whatever power move you are doing as muscles are hot at the moment.

Pilates: Another exercise that is back in fashion these days thanks to Gen Z is pilates, says Verma. Reformer Pilates is especially popular owing to viral videos and reels on social media, and it being a group activity that's not as competitive as some other exercise routines such as running or Crossfit. Given that 91% of active Gen Z individuals practice three different workout formats as per Fitpass’ data, Pilates is the perfect workout to mix things up as it challenges your core and also improves your strength. Also, working on the Reformer Pilates machine is a totally new and different experience compared to a gym’s weights section or a hot and sweaty outdoor run.

Interval Walking: This is a Japanese way of exercise that is ideal for those who want to exercise but don’t like running, going to the gym or joining a boot camp. Interval walking is based on the same principles as those of HIIT (high intensity interval training), where a brief period of intense activity is followed by a brief period of recovery. In Interval walking, you walk for three minutes at a brisk pace, where you find it difficult to talk in complete sentences, and then recover by walking three minutes at an easy pace and repeat this five times at least. Given that more people in the world don’t exercise compared to those who do, interval walking is the perfect way to be active without having to run, lift or go to a gym. Studies have shown that it improves aerobic capacity and physical fitness while being easier on the joints. It may also help reduce blood pressure and benefits those with type 2 diabetes by improving their glycemic control.

Everything is social: Whether it is a padel or pickleball mixer or a breakfast run club (a group run that ends in a breakfast) or a group workout, in 2025, it works only if it’s social. Activity tracking app and social network Strava’s annual Year in Sport 2024 trend report found that group activities are in demand because people want connections: 58% of Strava users made new friends via fitness groups, while nearly one in five Gen Z-ers went on a date with someone they met through exercise – and they were four times more likely to want to meet people through working out than at the bar. “Gen Z wants to move but on their terms: with music, energy, and people. For them fitness isn’t just a routine, it’s a form of self-expression and social connection with a sense of belonging," says Siva Kumar Pedhapati, head of brand marketing at CureFit.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

