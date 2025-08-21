Interval walking to creatine love, 6 fitness trends that are currently popular

Interval Walking: This is a Japanese way of exercise that is ideal for those who want to exercise but don’t like running, going to the gym or joining a boot camp. Interval walking is based on the same principles as those of HIIT (high intensity interval training), where a brief period of intense activity is followed by a brief period of recovery. In Interval walking, you walk for three minutes at a brisk pace, where you find it difficult to talk in complete sentences, and then recover by walking three minutes at an easy pace and repeat this five times at least. Given that more people in the world don’t exercise compared to those who do, interval walking is the perfect way to be active without having to run, lift or go to a gym. Studies have shown that it improves aerobic capacity and physical fitness while being easier on the joints. It may also help reduce blood pressure and benefits those with type 2 diabetes by improving their glycemic control.