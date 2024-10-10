How Indian amateur triathletes are training for Ironman 70.3 Goa
SummaryAs an increasing number of Indians get hooked to the athletic life, Lounge speaks to three athletes who have been training to participate in Ironman 70.3 Goa
During the inaugural edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa in 2019, Fatima Desa volunteered at an aid station on the course. She watched the athletes in awe as they stormed past her. Their commitment was enough motivation for her to train over the next three years. And in 2022 and 2023, she put in a hearty effort to finish on the podium in her category.
“I was already into running, but had to work on cycling and swimming. There was never a target as such. I just wanted to enjoy the course and complete the race without any hassles. But when I took the podium in consecutive years, I couldn’t quite believe it. It’s an amazing feeling to know that your hard work has paid off," Desa, 52, says.On 27 October, she will be lining up alongside hundreds of triathletes yet again at the fourth edition of the race.