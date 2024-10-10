How Indian amateur triathletes are training for Ironman 70.3 Goa

“I was already into running, but had to work on cycling and swimming. There was never a target as such. I just wanted to enjoy the course and complete the race without any hassles. But when I took the podium in consecutive years, I couldn’t quite believe it. It’s an amazing feeling to know that your hard work has paid off," Desa, 52, says.On 27 October, she will be lining up alongside hundreds of triathletes yet again at the fourth edition of the race.

“I was already into running, but had to work on cycling and swimming. There was never a target as such. I just wanted to enjoy the course and complete the race without any hassles. But when I took the podium in consecutive years, I couldn’t quite believe it. It’s an amazing feeling to know that your hard work has paid off," Desa, 52, says.On 27 October, she will be lining up alongside hundreds of triathletes yet again at the fourth edition of the race.

She’s put in consistent work alongside her mates at their club, Serious At Training, increasing the duration and intensity of the workouts over the last six months that add up to about 11 hours each week. It helps that her husband, Agnelo, has been a full-time coach for the last four years and is her biggest supporter.

“An early start is essential to wrap up training before I can attend to chores and the kids, and then head out to work. Closer to the event, I’ve managed to squeeze in an indoor cycling session when needed in the evening," Desa says.

Triathlete Fatima Desa.

Time management has been key for Ketaki Sathe as well. Over the last few years, the Mumbai-based communications professional has struck the right balance between work and training to keep improving as an athlete. In 2022, she recorded the second fastest time for an Indian woman in Goa while taking third spot among the female athletes. Then last year, she raced at the World Championship in Finland and at Ironman 70.3 Erkner Berlin-Brandenburg in September, she registered a personal best while finishing 11th in her age category.

“Over the last few years, the idea has been to understand what goes into training and how best to plan it. I’ve looked at managing the intensity of the workouts as well as the recovery to get the best out of myself. And just focussed on being consistent each day," Sathe, 47, says.

Since returning from her last race, she has packed a morning and evening session each on most weekdays. The harder workouts are scheduled for the weekend, where she plans a 90km ride followed by a short run on Saturday, and a short 45-minute ride and a longer 18-19km run the next day. Her weekly mileage adds up to 50-60km of running, about 130km of cycling and 4-7km of swimming.

Also Read How Tenzin Dolma of Manali aced the Silk Route Ultra in Ladakh “Running on fatigued legs is essentially mimicking race day and gives me an idea on where my preparation stands. Since I’ve just come off a race, the peaking-tapering schedule has been a bit off, but I’m trying to do the best I can in the time I have. I want to reduce the volume of my workouts while maintaining intensity in the coming days," she says.

Over time, Sathe has been mindful about the strength sessions as part of the 12-14 hours of weekly training. Besides aiding performance, this has been vital when it comes to preventing injuries. She also considers nutrition to be a major aspect of her sport.

“Nutrition is the fourth discipline of triathlons. It’s not just about the meals that you eat, but how you fuel yourself before, during and after workouts. I’ve consulted nutritionists, done a whole lot of reading and then figured out what suits me best," she says.

Both Sathe and Desa know of the challenges presented by Ironman Goa. It is essential to get off to a quick start on the swim to avoid bumping into the other participants. Also important is to ensure a smooth transition between the stages, and regular hydration to tackle humidity, especially while running when the heat picks up.

Also Read How ultra cyclist Kabir Rachure cycled 900km through Ladakh to set a record These pointers will be key for first-timers like Bengaluru-based Abhinn Luhadia, who’ll be looking to attempt his longest triathlon distance. He started running only last year and took his first swimming lesson in January. A top-5 finish on his first open water swim and a sub 2-hour timing on a half marathon over the last few months has helped him build confidence, even as the 27-year-old Bengaluru-based data scientist wraps his head around a routine that he says only consists of work and workouts these days.

“From training seven hours in February in order to build a base, to now investing 14 hours each week has been really demanding, given my hectic work schedule. The hybrid work model certainly helps, but it has needed immense patience and a complete change in lifestyle," Luhadia says.

Triathlete Abhinn Luhadia.

Two years ago, the world of fitness was alien to him. When he heard a colleague share his experience of competing at an Ironman, Luhadia decided to step out on his first run.

“I was just curious how fit one had to be to take on such big distances. It’s a real test of your limits and how much you can push. I often ask myself why I’m doing it, but I’ve come to realise I really like how you feel once you cross the finish line. I experienced the same happiness that I had seen on my colleague’s face the first time I managed to do it," he says.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.