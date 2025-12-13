The triceps kickback goes under the radar when it comes to the usual tricep exercises done on push day. The favourites for that muscle seem to be locked in a constant loop of tricep pushdowns, skull-crunchers, dips and overhead extensions. But adding the kickback, which doesn’t need a lot of weight and is one of the most useful exercises when it comes to isolating the triceps can be a gamechanger. It can be done with dumbbells, kettlebells and even on the cable machine with certain variations, the kickback can be turned into a group of exercises operating on the same fundamentals rather than be seen as just one move.