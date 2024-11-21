How Indian ultra cyclists are preparing for the Deccan Cliffhanger
SummaryOne of India's toughest ultra cycling races, the Deccan Cliffhanger will kick off in a few days. This is how cyclists have been training for the race
As a four-time winner of the Deccan Cliffhanger, Kabir Rachure knows what it takes to ace the 643km ultra cycling race from Pune to Goa. But the 11th edition of the race, which flags off on 30 November, features a new route and holds a number of unknownseven for experienced riders like him.
The race was previously known for three significant climbs on the stretch between Pune and Belgaum. The downhills that followed offered relief for the riders and gave them enough time to recover before pedalling on the flats again. This year, the elevation gain of the new course is 5,907m—about 1,000m lower than the last race—over a lot of rolling terrain as compared to longer climbs. The route heads towards Baramati and onward to Karad, before climbing the Anuskura Ghat and descending to Rajapur. After entering Goa, it runs past Banda and Sanquelim, and finishes at Bogmalo Beach.