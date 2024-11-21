How Indian ultra cyclists are preparing for the Deccan Cliffhanger

The distance of Deccan Cliffhanger is a challenge for those who will be racing in the self-supported category. They will need to look out for everything from navigation to nutrition and hydration along the route, which can get tricky during nighttime. One such rider is Delton D’Souza. He began 2024 with a 400km training ride and followed it up with multiple 200km efforts over the next few months. In August, he rode about 900km in Ladakh over three weeks, while tackling an elevation gain of around 14,000 metres. It included his first self-supported ultra cycling race, the Great Himalayan Ultra, where he rode 444km from Leh to Kargil and back.