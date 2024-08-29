How ultra cyclist Kabir Rachure cycled 900km through Ladakh to set a record
SummaryThe Great Himalayan Ultra race added a 900km ‘Extreme’ section this year. The only man to complete it tells Lounge how he prepared for this gruelling race
Kabir Rachure found it difficult to sleep during the mandatory three-hour break of The Great Himalayan Ultra in Kargil. The newly introduced Extreme category (900km) of the ultra cycling race had tested his patience in harsh weather and bad road conditions. He had ridden 690km till then and had about 20% of the remaining distance to get to the finish in Leh. With other riders in his category having dropped out, Rachure was effectively competing against his temperament and the might of nature.
It’s hard to fathom the challenges that a high altitude race like this presents. First, the numbers. By the time he got to the finish, Rachure had taken on a distance equivalent to between Mumbai and Bengaluru, most of it above 3,500 metres. He had ridden across three high passes: the Tanglang La (5,328m), Fotu La (4,108m) and Naki La (4,738m), with an elevation gain of 14,480 metres. That’s an effort just 3,000 metres short of ascending two Mt. Everests.