How ultra cyclist Kabir Rachure cycled 900km through Ladakh to set a record

At the start line on 23 August, he knew that getting to the finish was hardly in doubt. His intention was to put up a competitive time for the others to chase.The race started at Leh Gate and headed towards Manali on the NH3. The major climb started at Upshi (3,398m) and all the way to the top of Tanglang La. Curious pikas dropped by to get a closer look, as kiangs and pashmina goats grazed lazily a short distance away. Rachure encountered his first hurdle on the flats of Morey Plains, where he was battered by headwinds close to 35kmph for a majority of the 80km stretch. After a demanding climb back up to the pass, he made his way back to Leh, the first leg of 338km taking him 15 hours 26 minutes.