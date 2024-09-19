How Tenzin Dolma of Manali aced the Silk Route Ultra in Ladakh
SummaryA dhaba owner in Manali, Tenzin Dolma talks about balancing her work and training and how she won the women's category of the Silk Route Ultra marathon
High up in the village of Kothi near Manali, Tenzin Dolma’s day revolves around running her wayside dhaba that caters to the many tourists visiting the Rohtang La and those travelling onward towards Leh. During her time off from work, she transforms into a determined runner, and a talented athlete at that.
Earlier this month, she lined up at the start line of her longest race yet—the 122km distance of the Silk Route Ultra, which is a part of the Ladakh Marathon—and put in a stellar performance. She finished first among the women and fourth overall, smashing the course record by 2 hours 23 minutes. Her target was 18 hours; she finished in 17 hours 3 minutes.
“The longest I had run before this was 100km, so I wanted to see how my body performs beyond that distance. Then again, this race is very different since it’s at altitude, so one has to be prepared," Dolma, 37, says.