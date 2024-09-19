How Tenzin Dolma of Manali aced the Silk Route Ultra in Ladakh

June is high tourism season in Manali and an important time for Dolma as she caters to the tourists who throng her eatery. This year was busier than usual. She had to somehow find the time, despite her routine, to train. She feels it was inadequate for the kind of races that she would like to run. Besides the Silk Route Ultra, the other important race was the 100km Bengaluru Stadium Run in July, where she finished 15th overall in a time of 11 hours 4 minutes.