How a 52-year-old trained for a tough ultra marathon in the Sahara
A 52-year-old former armyman speaks to Lounge about the way he trained in order to complete the tough Marathon Des Sables in Morocco
During his decade-long service with the Indian Army, where he also served with the Black Cat Commandos as a counter hijack specialist, Manoj Varma was first exposed to the world of running. The cross-country medallist soon graduated to half and full marathons, until he discovered ultra-running. And the one race that he put on his bucket list was Marathon Des Sables, a six-stage, 250km race in the Sahara Desert in southern Morocco.