IAU 100km World Championships: Meet the Indian contenders
Summary12 ultrarunners will be representing India at the IAU 100km World Championships in Bengaluru on Saturday. Lounge caught up with four runners on the eve of the race
At the start of the year, Vipul Kumar started focussing on one particular race—the IAU (International Association of Ultrarunners) 100km World Championships that will be held in Bengaluru on 7 December. It’s a distance he’s been most comfortable running over the last few years, where he holds the national record time of 7 hours 4 minutes 52 seconds.
Last year, at the IAU 100km Asia & Oceania Championships, he missed out on smashing his own mark by less than two minutes, while finishing fourth in the overall standings. He’ll be looking to make amends this time around.