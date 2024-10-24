To get fit, workout like a ‘weekend warrior’

If you completed the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon last weekend, not only have you achieved a significant personal milestone, you have also met your quota of weekly exercise. In doing so, you've reduced your risk of cardiometabolic diseases. A new study has shown that getting the prescribed amount of exercise for one or two days a week can garner the same benefits as someone who exercises regularly. Sports scientists and fitness experts agree with this finding.

“It’s not strictly necessary to spread your exercise throughout the week. Recent studies suggest that completing the recommended weekly exercise in one or two days, often termed ‘weekend warrior’ exercise, can provide similar cardiovascular benefits as spreading it out over several days,” says Vaibhav Daga, head of sports science and rehabilitation and a sports medicine consultant at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Also read: Fitness: To run fast, practice slow running The new study, titled Associations of “Weekend Warrior” Physical Activity With Incident Disease and Cardiometabolic Health, published in late September, tracked 89, 573 participants, including 57% women of the UK Biobank prospective cohort study, to test the associations between physical activity pattern and incidence of 678 health conditions. The study classified people who get less than 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise per week as “inactive,” those who squeeze all their exercise into one or two days as “weekend warriors” and those who spread their activities more evenly through the week as “regular.” The scientists concluded that people who squeezed the weekly prescribed dosage of exercise in a day or two enjoyed the same benefits as those who exercised regularly.

“Associations appear similar whether physical activity follows a weekend warrior pattern or is spread more evenly throughout the week,” the researchers conclude.

Global health guidelines, including the World Health Organization, recommend that adults aim for 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week. This includes walking, jogging, or cycling, along with muscle-strengthening activities. Various studies have shown that exercise plays a huge role in improving physical and mental health and also reduces the risk of all-cause mortality, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

“While traditionally, it's advised to spread exercise over the week, recent studies suggest that squeezing the recommended exercise into the weekend, also called the ‘weekend warrior’ approach, can provide similar health benefits. The critical factor is meeting the total recommended duration and intensity of exercise,” says Shreedhar Rangaraj, a fitness expert at Cult. Above all, consistency is key, and it’s important to incorporate both cardiovascular and strength-based exercises to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle, he adds.

Given the long hours spent at work and commuting to work due to worsening traffic conditions as well as the post-covid return to office policies at most companies, many might find it difficult to make time for exercise throughout the week. This finding then comes as good news and fresh motivation for the weekend warriors. Daga says both approaches — exercising through the week or on weekends — are effective. Which one should you choose? Given the fast-paced demands of modern life, Rangaraj suggests the best approach is what fits into an individual’s schedule without causing burnout.

Both Daga and Rangaraj, however, believe that spreading out exercise through the week in smaller doses is more beneficial. “Ideally, exercising through the week in shorter, consistent sessions allows for better recovery and sustainable results. However, for those who genuinely struggle to find time on weekdays, being a weekend warrior is still far better than being inactive. What matters most is achieving the total weekly target,” says Rangaraj before adding a disclaimer: remember to incorporate strength training and avoid extreme workouts in short periods to prevent injuries.

For those who are new to exercise, squeezing a week’s worth of intense workout into a day or two could lead to serious harm. “If new to exercising, slow-brisk walking or light jogging is a good beginning. You can gradually increase intensity as fitness improves,” says Daga. Rangaraj reminds everyone that exercise isn’t about calories. It plays a critical role in improving heart health, boosting metabolism, managing stress, and enhancing muscular strength. “Incorporating strength training with weights or resistance bands is essential, as it builds muscle and helps in long-term fat loss,” he says.

According to Daga, playing sports counts as exercise too. It’s a full-body experience that delivers countless benefits beyond just fulfilling activity levels or burning calories. “Yes, you’ll get your cardiovascular endurance and muscular endurance or strength, but that’s just the beginning. Sports like tennis, football, basketball, and swimming do more than keep you fit. They sharpen your balance, agility, coordination, and reaction time. Plus, they boost cognitive function, helping you think faster and react smarter, on and off the field,” notes Daga. And the best part? It’s all so enjoyable, you won’t even realise you’re working out, he concludes.